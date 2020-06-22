Empirical Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $22.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,698.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,970. The stock has a market cap of $1,334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,077.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

