Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE LLY opened at $159.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $167.43.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 124.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 657,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,199,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.