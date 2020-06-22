Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.83.

LLY stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 657,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

