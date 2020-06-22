ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Pareto Securities downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

