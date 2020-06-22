Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.19 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $131.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,213 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

