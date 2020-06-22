Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.97.

Shares of EA opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $131.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

