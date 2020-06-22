ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s (ECIFY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.79 on Friday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

