Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.79. 83,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,947. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

