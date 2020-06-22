Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 52.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Domo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

