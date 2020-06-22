Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.55).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.70. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

