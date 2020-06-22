Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Axa

Axa increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

D opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.