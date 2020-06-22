Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of D traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,218. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

