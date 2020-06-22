Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.11

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 42558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $906.49 million, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191,774 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 227,696 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

