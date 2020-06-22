DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s (DBOEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

