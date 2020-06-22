Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ERI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.74.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 605,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

