David John Bronicheski Sells 20,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of C$13.84 and a 52-week high of C$22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$719.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

