Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.60

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 89732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,192.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,774.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,194,100 shares of company stock valued at $124,632,750. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $62,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 717,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 633.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 842,859 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.