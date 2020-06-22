Critical Contrast: Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth R.E. Inv. -20.80% -5.33% -1.80% Cousins Properties 40.35% 6.55% 4.23%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Risk and Volatility

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.95 $29.80 million $0.85 17.05 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.94 $150.42 million $2.94 10.46

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

