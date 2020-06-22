CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

CRHM has been the subject of several other reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth $171,000.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

