Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $99.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.92.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.