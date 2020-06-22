Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 440

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.60) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target (up from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 394.29 ($5.02).

BOO stock opened at GBX 413.16 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.29. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

