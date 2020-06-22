Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

CVET opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

