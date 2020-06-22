Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.66

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.66 and last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 27553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $128,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,476 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,634. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

