Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris Sells 4,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $299.90 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $261.67 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.40 and a 200 day moving average of $302.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

