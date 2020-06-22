Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris Sells 4,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00.
NASDAQ COST opened at $299.90 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $261.67 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.40 and a 200 day moving average of $302.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
