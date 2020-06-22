Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.77. 712,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,363. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

