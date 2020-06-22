Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 72.05 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 million and a PE ratio of -27.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.00).

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

