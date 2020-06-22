Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 72.05 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.21 million and a PE ratio of -27.04. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.44.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

