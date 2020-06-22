Corp Loews Buys 25,784 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,188,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Corp Loews bought 100,000 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,278,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Corp Loews bought 23,738 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $747,509.62.

On Thursday, June 11th, Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,468.16.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $34.73 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Loews by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

