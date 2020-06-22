Corcept Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 1,685,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

