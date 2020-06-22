Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.17

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 1154847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
