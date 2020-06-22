Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.17

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 1154847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.