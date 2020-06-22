Contrasting Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) & Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sophiris Bio and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25

Sophiris Bio presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23,831.62%. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 62.72%. Given Sophiris Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sophiris Bio is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -110.71% Portola Pharmaceuticals -232.73% -267.86% -54.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million ($0.52) -0.02 Portola Pharmaceuticals $116.64 million 12.05 -$290.66 million ($4.06) -4.41

Sophiris Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals. Portola Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophiris Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sophiris Bio beats Portola Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

