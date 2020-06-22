Contrasting Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.99% 15.25% 4.56% iMedia Brands -9.04% -136.47% -17.11%

89.3% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.29 -$456.00 million $1.93 4.79 iMedia Brands $501.82 million 0.06 -$56.30 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 3 0 2.60 iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.69%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats iMedia Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

