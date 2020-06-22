Contrasting Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pulse Biosciences and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.11%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -136.07% -108.67% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -74.03% -53.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -4.62 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats Pulse Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

