Contrasting Phunware (PHUN) and The Competition

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is one of 78 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Phunware to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Phunware and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phunware Competitors 779 2914 4049 205 2.46

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -80.97% -266.76% -44.72% Phunware Competitors -15.85% -2,206.14% -5.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million -$12.87 million -3.46 Phunware Competitors $1.22 billion -$53.42 million -15.67

Phunware’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 16.03, meaning that its share price is 1,503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phunware beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

