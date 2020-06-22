Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 7.06% 19.16% 2.02% Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24%

84.8% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iron Mountain and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14 Kilroy Realty 0 5 9 0 2.64

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $71.79, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.78 $267.38 million $2.29 11.50 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 8.59 $195.44 million $3.91 15.99

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Iron Mountain on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

