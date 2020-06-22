Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 686,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.