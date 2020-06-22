Comparing Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 26.28% 9.64% 1.33% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 20.74% 8.45% 1.15%

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 2.54 $92.07 million $3.00 9.30 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.77 $33.17 million $1.48 6.55

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TriCo Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Risk & Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

