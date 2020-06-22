Comparing Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) & Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and Gores Holdings III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leisure Acquisition and Gores Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leisure Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Gores Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.