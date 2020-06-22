Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 596,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 464,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,136 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

