Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.51 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

