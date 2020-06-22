Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,221. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

