Colony Group LLC Sells 812 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

