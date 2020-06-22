Colony Group LLC Sells 56,496 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,496 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 44,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 384,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,228. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.