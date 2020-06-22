Colony Group LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.73. 9,687,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,869,954. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $241.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,421. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

