Colony Group LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $52.46. 185,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,973. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

