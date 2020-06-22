Colony Group LLC Sells 291,998 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,998 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.04% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

