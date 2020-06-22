Colony Group LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $171.12.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

