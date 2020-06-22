Colony Group LLC Sells 11,199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.64. 757,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

