Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

Netflix stock traded up $9.44 on Monday, reaching $463.16. 3,021,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,065. The stock has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,764 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,250. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

