Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 105,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

